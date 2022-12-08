Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Hostile: FTX [Image 2 of 3]

    Fieldcraft Hostile: FTX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force contractors acting as tribal elders meet with Charlie flight leadership during the final exercise of Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Aug. 12, 2022. FCH places students in realistic and strenuous training scenarios used to teach skills such as weapons control, combative techniques, communications, mounted and dismounted individual and team movements and land navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    This work, Fieldcraft Hostile: FTX [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Training
    421 CTS
    Expeditionary Center

