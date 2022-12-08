Fieldcraft Hostile: FTX

U.S. Air Force contractors acting as tribal elders meet with Charlie flight leadership during the final exercise of Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Aug. 12, 2022. FCH places students in realistic and strenuous training scenarios used to teach skills such as weapons control, combative techniques, communications, mounted and dismounted individual and team movements and land navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

