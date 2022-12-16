Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front! [Image 5 of 5]

    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Steven Wick, 317th Airlift Wing vice commander, left, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Seth Crawford, 317th Maintenance Group Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development graduate, following the first LEAD graduation at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022. LEAD is a rigorous, locally developed course designed to create a more specialized, ready force that is better trained and equipped to support ACE objectives. LEAD provides added logistics capabilities in support of forward operations and does so with a significantly reduced footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:19
    Photo ID: 7574977
    VIRIN: 221216-F-TK640-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front! [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!
    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!
    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!
    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!
    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAD
    Dyess Air Force Base
    317th Maintenance Group
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT