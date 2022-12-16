The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!

317th Maintenance Group leadership and graduate pose for a group photo following the first Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development graduation at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022. LEAD is a rigorous, locally developed course designed to create a more specialized, ready force that is better trained and equipped to support ACE objectives. LEAD provides added logistics capabilities in support of forward operations and does so with a significantly reduced footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

