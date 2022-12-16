The 317th MXG is LEAD'ing from the front!

Master Sgt. Dale Etter, 317th Maintenance Group quality assurance chief inspector, gives opening remarks during the first Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development graduation at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022. LEAD is a rigorous, locally developed course designed to create a more specialized, ready force that is better trained and equipped to support ACE objectives. LEAD provides added logistics capabilities in support of forward operations and does so with a significantly reduced footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

