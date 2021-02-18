Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. recognizes Col. Jenise M. Carroll, the 75th Air Base Wing commander at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, as one of two Air Force Military Service Award recipients named during the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022. Carroll was recognized for her tremendous accomplishments and mentorship in STEM career fields over the course of the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)

Date Posted: 12.29.2022