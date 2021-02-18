Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference

    Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. delivers the keynote address at the Stars and Stripes youth mentoring session and award ceremony as part of the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022. The ceremony offered an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Airmen, Guardians and other Defense Department exemplars who have advocated and mentored in STEM-related fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:27
    VIRIN: 220218-F-RU464-0066
    Location: US
    This work, Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS

    BEYA

