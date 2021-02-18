Military Service Award recipients named at 2022 BEYA STEM conference

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. delivers the keynote address at the Stars and Stripes youth mentoring session and award ceremony as part of the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022. The ceremony offered an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Airmen, Guardians and other Defense Department exemplars who have advocated and mentored in STEM-related fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)

