Jerry Dawson, 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 27, 2022. The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services, such as nicotine cessation; sleep optimization; and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the health and mission readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|12.27.2022
|12.29.2022 08:38
|7574557
|221227-F-HU126-1002
|8256x5504
|45.18 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|4
|2
This work, New year, improved you [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS
