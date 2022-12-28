The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services, such as nicotine cessation, sleep optimization, and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the health and mission readiness of Airmen. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 08:38
Photo ID:
|7574558
VIRIN:
|221228-F-HU126-1003
Resolution:
|7696x5131
Size:
|30.35 MB
Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|1
This work, New year, improved you [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
