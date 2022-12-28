Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New year, improved you [Image 2 of 2]

    New year, improved you

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services, such as nicotine cessation, sleep optimization, and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the health and mission readiness of Airmen. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

