New year, improved you

The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services, such as nicotine cessation, sleep optimization, and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the health and mission readiness of Airmen. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US