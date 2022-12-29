Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New year, improved you

    New year, improved you

    Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – As the new year rolls in, many people set goals to kick bad habits and become a healthier version of themselves.

    To get a helping hand with these goals, the 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the base community.

    “Holistic health is vital to the effectiveness of today’s fighting force,” said Col. Ronald Merchant, 23rd Medical Group commander. “The Health Promotion programs afford our Team Moody Airmen a clinical platform to optimize their physical and emotional pillars – strengthening resilience, adaptability and readiness of both the individual and unit.”

    Currently, the program provides nicotine cessation; stress reduction; sleep optimization; and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings.

    These services are available to all Department of Defense cardholders including dependents and medical beneficiaries. Individuals can start their journey to a healthier lifestyle by contacting the Health Promotion coordinator at 229-257-9271.

    “Your behaviors during the day, what you drink, what you eat, how much exercise and sleep you get - those all play into being healthy, fit and ready,” said Jerry Dawson, 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator.

    Team Moody is awaiting a nutritionist to join the Health Promotion team, which could add services such as weight management, meal plans and cooking classes. Until then, individuals can focus on creating better habits and improving their overall quality of life.

    “The best way to replace a bad habit with a positive one is to focus on what you’re gaining,” said Maj. Jeremy Berger, 23rd MDG chief of aerospace medicine. “Find a reward for yourself, focus on it, and keep your eye on the prize.”

    For those questioning their ability to overcome their habits, the Health Program coordinator has some motivational words.

    “Ask yourself one question. Who's stronger? Is it your habit, your addiction, or is it you?” Dawson said. “Have a positive attitude and know you can do it – don't accept defeat.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 08:39
    Story ID: 436024
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New year, improved you, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New year, improved you
    New year, improved you

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    tobacco
    health promotion
    23rd Wing
    23rd MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT