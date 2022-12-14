Seaman Logistics Specialist Izaziah Tyree Johnson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, works a shift at the post office at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece December 14, 2022. The post office and NAVSUP FLCSI’s other fleet mail centers located across Naval Region Europe-Africa expanded hours of operation during the 2022 holiday season. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 07:13 Photo ID: 7574477 VIRIN: 221213-N-N1901-1014 Resolution: 932x849 Size: 270.86 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP in Europe prepares fleet mail centers for holiday season [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.