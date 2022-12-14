Seaman Logistics Specialist Izaziah Tyree Johnson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, works a shift at the post office at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece December 14, 2022. The post office and NAVSUP FLCSI’s other fleet mail centers located across Naval Region Europe-Africa expanded hours of operation during the 2022 holiday season. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7574477
|VIRIN:
|221213-N-N1901-1014
|Resolution:
|932x849
|Size:
|270.86 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP in Europe prepares fleet mail centers for holiday season [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP prepares fleet mail centers across U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa for holiday season
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT