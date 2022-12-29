NAVSUP prepares fleet mail centers across U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa for holiday season

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Members assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Members assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and members belonging to Naval Air Station Sigonella’s (NASSIG) All Officers Spouses Club volunteer time December 21, 2022 to assist the command’s fleet mail center staff in processing mail and packages during the holiday season at NASSIG, Italy. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

Every year, hundreds of postal professionals assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) process approximately 13 million pounds of mail at fleet mail centers located across Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-AF) for ashore and afloat Navy warfighters, DOD personnel, and their family members.



Of that volume, more than a million pounds of mail and packages on average are processed during the holiday season alone.



“In order for our postal teams to effectively manage the sharp increase in mail and packages during the holiday season, good planning is critical,” said Vic Gonzalez, NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal program manager.



Planning for the 2022 holiday season, in part, meant that NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal teams augmented their workforce with volunteers and reservists on active duty orders who assisted with unloading mail trucks, sorting mail and delivering packages to customers.



“Our postal personnel are not normally able to take leave during the months of November and December because of the increased mail volume,” Gonzalez said. “Even with a fully staffed postal workforce, there is still a need for additional help, and our Reserve Component and post office volunteers definitely helped make a difference.”



Besides augmenting their FMC workforce, another way NAVSUP FLCSI postal teams prepared for the 2022 holiday mail season was to perform a continuous process improvement (CPI) review in early December with the command’s mail control activity (MCA) team operating at Rome Fiumicino International Airport.







“Our major goals during the CPI self-assessment review were to empower our MCA Rome team to identify barriers to productivity and fix problems at the lowest level using proven problem-solving tools" said Antonio Fiorini, NAVSUP FLCSI CPI manager. " "Our command's CPI efforts demonstrate our command's ongoing commitment to "Get Real Get Better" by fostering exceptional performance and increasing mission readiness in all of our mission sets, especially fleet mail center operations.”



Another way NAVSUP FLCSI's postal teams prepared for the 2022 holiday season is by communicating to its customer base with announcements through NAVEUR-AF’s public affairs offices. Announcements pertained to recommended mailing dates and resources for using the military postal service, such as knowing how to correctly complete the mail customs forms.



“To be effective with communicating important information to our postal customer base about using the military postal system, we needed to be early, accurate and clear with our messaging,” Gonzalez said.



“As it is for every holiday season, our goal this year is to serve each of our postal customers with the highest level of professionalism and expediency,” said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCI commanding officer. “We are dedicated to ensuring our customers’ packages arrive securely to their destinations in a timely fashion. This what our customers expect and we are committed to exceeding those expectations. It's a quality-of-life service we take to heart and we are committed to getting it right this year."



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is a geographically-diverse command whose FMCs and fleet mail activities support afloat and ashore Naval Warfighters operating in the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, as well as across in locations like Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, United Kingdom and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa.



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.