    NAVSUP in Europe prepares fleet mail centers for holiday season [Image 8 of 8]

    NAVSUP in Europe prepares fleet mail centers for holiday season

    ITALY

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Members assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and members belonging to Naval Air Station Sigonella’s (NASSIG) All Officers Spouses Club volunteer time December 21, 2022 to assist the command’s fleet mail center staff in processing mail and packages during the holiday season at NASSIG, Italy. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 07:13
    Photo ID: 7574482
    VIRIN: 221213-N-N1901-1033
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP in Europe prepares fleet mail centers for holiday season [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

