U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Lorenzana, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, provides tactical combat casualty care to Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, after obtaining cover, during a simulated firefight at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2022. The simulated firefight tested Soldier’s and Airmen’s ability to respond during a troops-in-contact field training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 04:53
|Photo ID:
|7574379
|VIRIN:
|221228-Z-CC902-1066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.14 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AB 201 completes troops-in-contact FTX [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
