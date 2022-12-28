AB 201 completes troops-in-contact FTX

U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Lorenzana, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, provides tactical combat casualty care to Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, after obtaining cover, during a simulated firefight at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2022. The simulated firefight tested Soldier’s and Airmen’s ability to respond during a troops-in-contact field training exercise.

