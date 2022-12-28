Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 completes troops-in-contact FTX [Image 5 of 7]

    AB 201 completes troops-in-contact FTX

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Lorenzana, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, provides tactical combat casualty care to Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, after obtaining cover, during a simulated firefight at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2022. The simulated firefight tested Soldier’s and Airmen’s ability to respond during a troops-in-contact field training exercise.

    TAGS

    Africa
    FTX
    TCCC
    TIC
    Niger

