U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Seath Hubbs,409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Security Escort Team, U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Murphy, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, and Airman 1st Class Ethan Reeter, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Security Escort Team, (from left) take cover behind a hill while returning fire during a simulated firefight at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2022. The simulated firefight tested Soldier’s and Airmen’s ability to respond during a troops-in-contact field training exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 04:53 Photo ID: 7574380 VIRIN: 221228-Z-CC902-1100 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.15 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 completes troops-in-contact FTX [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.