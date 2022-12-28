Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Frederick Gold, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, executes an elbow strike during the combat conditioning course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2022. The combat conditioning course was designed to increase recruits' stamina and ability to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques. Gold was recruited out of Recruiting Station Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

