Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 11]

    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute star jumpers during the combat conditioning course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2022. The combat conditioning course was designed to increase recruits' stamina and ability to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 20:55
    Photo ID: 7574081
    VIRIN: 221228-M-RO791-1419
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course
    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    Hotel Company
    Combat Conditioning Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT