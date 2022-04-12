Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments [Image 8 of 9]

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Commander, Gen. Michael Minihan addresses members of of the 157th Air Refueling Wing during their annual Commanders Call at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Dec. 4, 2022. Minihan applauded the actions of the wing over the course of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:36
    Photo ID: 7573809
    VIRIN: 221204-Z-SP601-1022
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

