Air Mobility Commander, Gen. Michael Minihan addresses members of of the 157th Air Refueling Wing during their annual Commanders Call at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Dec. 4, 2022. Minihan applauded the actions of the wing over the course of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
|12.04.2022
|12.28.2022 11:36
|7573809
|221204-Z-SP601-1022
|7008x4672
|10.15 MB
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|0
|0
157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
