Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments [Image 5 of 9]

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from New Hampshire National Guard pose for a picture with the 2022 annual award winners Dec. 4, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Gen. Michael Minihan, commander of the Air Mobility Command, addressed the Airmen and families of the 157th during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:36
    Photo ID: 7573806
    VIRIN: 221204-Z-SP601-1101
    Resolution: 4898x3918
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments
    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT