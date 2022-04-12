Leaders from New Hampshire National Guard pose for a picture with the 2022 annual Bob Hope award winner, Senior Airman Temika Lyman, Dec. 4, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Gen. Michael Minihan, commander of the Air Mobility Command, addressed the Airmen and families of the 157th during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:36 Photo ID: 7573807 VIRIN: 221204-Z-SP601-1135 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 7.14 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.