An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The KC-135 aircrew are responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a constant presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 08:19 Photo ID: 7573570 VIRIN: 221217-F-OG534-0662 Resolution: 4604x3035 Size: 2.69 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st EARS KC-135s refuels 77th EFS F-16s [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.