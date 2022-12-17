An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The KC-135 aircrew are responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a constant presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 08:19
|Photo ID:
|7573568
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-OG534-0338
|Resolution:
|6047x3943
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st EARS KC-135s refuels 77th EFS F-16s [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
