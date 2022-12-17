Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st EARS KC-135s refuels 77th EFS F-16s [Image 3 of 14]

    91st EARS KC-135s refuels 77th EFS F-16s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The KC-135 aircrew are responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a constant presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 08:19
    VIRIN: 221217-F-OG534-0195
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    F-16
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    77th EFS
    91st EARS

