52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe

A German air force member assigned to the Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 33 at Büchel Air Base, Germany, removes an angle of attack cover at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022. Maintainers responsible for servicing the aircraft ensure that it is mission ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

