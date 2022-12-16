Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe [Image 4 of 5]

    52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A German air force member assigned to the Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 33 at Büchel Air Base, Germany, removes an angle of attack cover at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022. Maintainers responsible for servicing the aircraft ensure that it is mission ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    This work, 52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    partnership
    Büchel Air Base
    German Luftwaffe
    cross servicing

