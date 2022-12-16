52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe

German air force members assigned to the Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 33 at Büchel Air Base, Germany, perform a walk around inspection as part of their training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022. These partners were at Spangdahlem AB to participate in a two-week course designed to train them on how to service the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

