German air force members assigned to the Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 33 at Büchel Air Base, Germany, perform a walk around inspection as part of their training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022. These partners were at Spangdahlem AB to participate in a two-week course designed to train them on how to service the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7573464
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-YT894-1004
|Resolution:
|7247x4837
|Size:
|19.72 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
