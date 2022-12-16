Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe [Image 2 of 5]

    52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Livingston, 52nd Maintenance Group agile combat employment training element chief, instructs German air force members on servicing the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022. Maintainers service the aircraft to keep it operationally ready by performing scheduled inspections, functional checks and preventive maintenance both before and after flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 04:47
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW hosts training with German Luftwaffe [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    partnership
    Büchel Air Base
    German Luftwaffe
    cross servicing

