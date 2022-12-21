Vehicle Management team keeps 449th AEG running

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rafael Trejo, Vehicle Management section chief with the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, works on a mobile refueling vehicle at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2022. The 726th EABS’s Vehicle Management team is responsible for hundreds of different vehicles across six different installations in AFRICOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

