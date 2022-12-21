Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Management team keeps 449th AEG running [Image 5 of 15]

    Vehicle Management team keeps 449th AEG running

    DJIBOUTI

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Deitloff 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rafael Trejo, Vehicle Management section chief with the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, works in the vehicle management tent at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2022. The 726th EABS’s Vehicle Management team is responsible for hundreds of different vehicles across six different installations in AFRICOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

