Vehicle Management team keeps 449th AEG running

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Giorgio Saquilan, Vehicle Management NCOIC with the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, re-seals a funnel at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2022. Properly maintaining the tools is an important part of keeping operations running across not just Djibouti, but other installations in eastern Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

