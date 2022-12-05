137th CTF trains NATO students

A warrant officer with the Special Forces of Greece points a virtual laser at a target in the Advanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller Training System (AAJTS) during the 137th Combat Training Flight (CTF) joint terminal attack controller qualification course (JTAC QC) May 12, 2022, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th CTF is the only JTAC QC schoolhouse in the nation to offer Department of Defense JTAC initial qualification training to NATO students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

