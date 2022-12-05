Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    137th CTF trains NATO students [Image 1 of 4]

    137th CTF trains NATO students

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A warrant officer with the Special Forces of Greece develops a 9-line in the Advanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller Training System (AAJTS) during the 137th Combat Training Flight (CTF) joint terminal attack controller qualification course May 12, 2022, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th CTF students experience up to seven full mission profiles requiring calls for fire from close air support in the AAJTS, which is enhanced by the ability to start and stop scenarios in the simulator to adjust in a way that is not possible when training with live aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 18:35
    Photo ID: 7573338
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-AP992-2005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th CTF trains NATO students [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    137th CTF trains NATO students
    137th CTF trains NATO students
    137th CTF trains NATO students
    137th CTF trains NATO students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Greece
    AFSOC
    special forces
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT