137th CTF trains NATO students

A warrant officer with the Special Forces of Greece reads off a 9-line in the Advanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller Training System (AAJTS) during the 137th Combat Training Flight (CTF) joint terminal attack controller qualification course May 12, 2022, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th CTF students experience up to seven full mission profiles requiring calls for fire from close air support in the AAJTS, which is enhanced by the ability to start and stop scenarios in the simulator to adjust in a way that is not possible when training with live aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

