    Well Maintained: A look into the Avionics backshop [Image 3 of 3]

    Well Maintained: A look into the Avionics backshop

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech Sgt. Allen Bonds, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron Avionics intermediate section chief works on a line replace unit (LRU) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2022. Avionics technicians ensure every component of the F-15E Strike Eagle is working properly and all safety measures are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Well maintained: A look into 4CMS avionics backshop

