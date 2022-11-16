Well Maintained: A look into the Avionics backshop

Tech Sgt. Allen Bonds, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron Avionics intermediate section chief works on a line replace unit (LRU) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2022. Avionics technicians ensure every component of the F-15E Strike Eagle is working properly and all safety measures are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7573080
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-TE158-015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Well maintained: A look into 4CMS avionics backshop
