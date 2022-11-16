Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Well Maintained: A look into avionics backshop [Image 1 of 3]

    Well Maintained: A look into avionics backshop

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Jonathan Capayas, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, analyzes potential issues with equipment with the help of the electronic systems test set (ESTS) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2022. Avionics technicians are responsible for upkeep of the electronic systems of the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

