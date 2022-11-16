Airman 1st Class Dallas Stevens (left), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman and Senior Airman Jonathan Capayas, 4th CMS avionics technician, work on a line replacement unit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2022. Avionics encompasses the development and use of electrical equipment and electronic devices in aviation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7573079
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-TE158-003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Well Maintained: A look into the Avionics backshop [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Well maintained: A look into 4CMS avionics backshop
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT