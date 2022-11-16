Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 14:14 Photo ID: 7573079 VIRIN: 221116-F-TE158-003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.06 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Well Maintained: A look into the Avionics backshop [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.