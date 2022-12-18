Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army WCAP Athletes Compete in IBSF World Cup [Image 27 of 28]

    Army WCAP Athletes Compete in IBSF World Cup

    LAKE PLACID, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Frank Del Duca (pilot) competes in 4-man Bobsled at the IBSF World Cup, Lake Placid, New York, December 18, 2022. Both Soldier-athletes are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7573043
    VIRIN: 221218-A-CQ037-948
    Resolution: 6042x4028
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: LAKE PLACID, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army WCAP Athletes Compete in IBSF World Cup [Image 28 of 28], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

