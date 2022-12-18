Army WCAP Athletes Compete in IBSF World Cup

Sgt. Frank Del Duca (pilot) competes in 4-man Bobsled at the IBSF World Cup, Lake Placid, New York, December 18, 2022. Both Soldier-athletes are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

