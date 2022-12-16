Preparing Sleds

Sgt. Frank Del Duca, Bobsled Pilot, and Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Brakeman, prepare their sled for competition at the IBSF World Cup, Lake Placid, New York, December 16, 2022. Both Soldier-athletes compete for Team USA, and are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

