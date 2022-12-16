Sgt. Frank Del Duca, Bobsled Pilot, and Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Brakeman, prepare their sled for competition at the IBSF World Cup, Lake Placid, New York, December 16, 2022. Both Soldier-athletes compete for Team USA, and are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7573042
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-CQ037-937
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|22.2 MB
|Location:
|LAKE PLACID, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing Sleds [Image 28 of 28], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
