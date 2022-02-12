Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander

Middle, Jeffrey Jennings, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca deputy to the commanding general, cases his Senior Executive Service flag with the help of Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, during Jennings' retirement ceremony at Alvarado Hall Dec. 2.

Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US