Middle, Jeffrey Jennings, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca deputy to the commanding general, cases his Senior Executive Service flag with the help of Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, during Jennings' retirement ceremony at Alvarado Hall Dec. 2.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 11:38
|Photo ID:
|7572907
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-JY347-834
|Resolution:
|1498x843
|Size:
|179.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT