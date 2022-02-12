Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander

Jeffrey Jennings, deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, spoke to Family, friends and colleagues during his retirement ceremony at Alvarado Hall Dec. 2.

