Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presents Suzanne Jennings with the Meritorious Public Service Medal for serving 11 years as a senior lady to Fort Huachuca and nearly 40 years in support of Jeffrey Jennings’ career and to the Army during Jennings' retirement ceremony at Alvarado Hall Dec. 2.
Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander
