Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presents Suzanne Jennings with the Meritorious Public Service Medal for serving 11 years as a senior lady to Fort Huachuca and nearly 40 years in support of Jeffrey Jennings’ career and to the Army during Jennings' retirement ceremony at Alvarado Hall Dec. 2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 11:38 Photo ID: 7572908 VIRIN: 221202-A-JY347-107 Resolution: 5041x3354 Size: 953.14 KB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Executive Service leader retires as USAICoE deputy to the commander [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.