Nearly 1,000 volunteers cycled through the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers providing updated information on Santa's location and gifts delivered worked in two-hour shifts answering phone calls from children and adults located around the globe. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 11:44 Photo ID: 7572892 VIRIN: 221224-F-UN972-0012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 35.31 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD Tracks Santa 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.