Nearly 1,000 volunteers cycled through the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers providing updated information on Santa's location and gifts delivered worked in two-hour shifts answering phone calls from children and adults located around the globe. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7572888
|VIRIN:
|221224-F-UN972-0008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.04 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD Tracks Santa 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT