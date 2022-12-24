Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022 [Image 13 of 23]

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Charles Marsh 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Nearly 1,000 volunteers cycled through the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers providing updated information on Santa's location and gifts delivered worked in two-hour shifts answering phone calls from children and adults located around the globe. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7572893
    VIRIN: 221224-F-UN972-0013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.92 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Tracks Santa 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Santa
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT