    December 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers operate a military vehicle Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training operations at the installation. During December 2022, hundreds of troops trained at the installation for institutional, weekend, and extended combat training operations. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the Total Force Training Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 00:19
    Photo ID: 7571934
    VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-221
    Resolution: 1565x2427
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

