Soldiers operate a military vehicle Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training operations at the installation. During December 2022, hundreds of troops trained at the installation for institutional, weekend, and extended combat training operations. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the Total Force Training Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 00:19 Photo ID: 7571935 VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-2587 Resolution: 2195x3050 Size: 4.1 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, December 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.