December 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate a military vehicle Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate a military vehicle Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training operations at the installation. During December 2022, hundreds of troops trained at the installation for institutional, weekend, and extended combat training operations. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the Total Force Training Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers operate a military vehicle Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training operations at the installation.



During December 2022, hundreds of troops trained at the installation for institutional, weekend, and extended combat training operations.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.