U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Baleria Alvardo, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, speaks with Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, about a guard tower at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 24, 2022. During his visit, Loh met with Airmen, including Air National Guard service members, received a tour of the base installation and a perimeter tour. AB 201 has more than 140 deployed ANG service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2022 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7571448
|VIRIN:
|221224-Z-CC902-1315
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
