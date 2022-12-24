DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Baleria Alvardo, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, speaks with Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, about a guard tower at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 24, 2022. During his visit, Loh met with Airmen, including Air National Guard service members, received a tour of the base installation and a perimeter tour. AB 201 has more than 140 deployed ANG service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

