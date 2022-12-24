Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201 [Image 3 of 10]

    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, looks out from a guard tower, while Staff Sgt. Baleria Alvardo, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member looks on, at AB 201, Niger, Dec. 24, 2022. During his visit, Williams met with Airmen, including Air National Guard service members, received a tour of the base installation and a perimeter tour. AB 201 has more than 140 deployed ANG service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7571449
    VIRIN: 221224-Z-CC902-1368
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201
    DANG spends Christmas Eve with AB 201

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    NGB
    ANG
    DANG
    Niger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT