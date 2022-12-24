Racers spreading holiday cheer

Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing partner with the local community to build and distribute 650 food baskets for the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket program in Terre Haute, Ind., Dec. 24, 2022. The program started in 1928 to help feed families in need during the holiday season and has become an annual Christmas Eve tradition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison)

