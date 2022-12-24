Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Racers spreading holiday cheer [Image 9 of 14]

    Racers spreading holiday cheer

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing partner with the local community to build and distribute 650 food baskets for the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket program in Terre Haute, Ind., Dec. 24, 2022. The program started in 1928 to help feed families in need during the holiday season and has become an annual Christmas Eve tradition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 14:34
    Photo ID: 7571371
    VIRIN: 221224-Z-ZD910-1022
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Racers spreading holiday cheer [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    Racers spreading holiday cheer
    Racers spreading holiday cheer
    Racers spreading holiday cheer
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS
    Racers spreading holiday cheer
    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT