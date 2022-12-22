Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Roland Sturm 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing assemble holiday baskets as part of a volunteer opportunity to distribute donated goods to families in need within the Wabash Valley community at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., Dec. 22, 2022. The volunteers prepared a total of 650 holiday baskets that will be distributed to families for the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HOLIDAYS"
    VOLUNTEERING
    TERRE HAUTE INDIANA
    "HULMAN FIELD INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE
    181ST IW INTELLIGENCE WING

